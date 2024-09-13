Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.29

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.29 and traded as high as $65.03. Swisscom shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 8,770 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays raised shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Swisscom Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

