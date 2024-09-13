Sykon Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sykon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
EDV opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $83.40.
About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
