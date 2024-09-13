Sykon Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.53 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

