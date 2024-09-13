Sykon Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 440,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NCZ opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.