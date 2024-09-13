Sykon Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Sykon Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Sykon Capital LLC owned about 10.45% of ProShares Short Financials worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Financials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get ProShares Short Financials alerts:

ProShares Short Financials Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SEF opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. ProShares Short Financials has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $13.78.

ProShares Short Financials Company Profile

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.