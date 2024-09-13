Sykon Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sykon Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 113,007 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $81.28 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

