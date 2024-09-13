SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 897 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jabil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Jabil by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

