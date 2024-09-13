SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

CSCO opened at $49.61 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,974.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

