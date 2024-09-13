SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $516,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 562,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,806,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $177.25 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.