SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $275.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

