SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 4,164 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,243,000 after buying an additional 712,064 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 1,099,117 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,686,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,652,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $38.47 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

