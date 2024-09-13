SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 3,508 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

