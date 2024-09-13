SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $229,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $171.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $889.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

