SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $278,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,111,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after acquiring an additional 191,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $747.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $875.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $933.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

