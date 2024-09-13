Syntrinsic LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Syntrinsic LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

