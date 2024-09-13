Syntrinsic LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Syntrinsic LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.47 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.