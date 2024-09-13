T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Down 47.0% in August

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSLT opened at $14.83 on Friday. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

