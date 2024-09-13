T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Down 47.0% in August

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TSLT opened at $14.83 on Friday. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile
