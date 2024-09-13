Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.24

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €9.24 ($10.15) and last traded at €9.29 ($10.21), with a volume of 19559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €9.58 ($10.53).

Takkt Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.02. The stock has a market cap of $601.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.75, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

