TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 3.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.45. 438,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,409,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 0.02.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,438 shares during the period. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after buying an additional 4,101,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,187,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after buying an additional 709,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,981,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 200,331 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

