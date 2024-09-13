Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Price Performance
Tantech stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.
Tantech Company Profile
