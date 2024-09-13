TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TATT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.88.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

