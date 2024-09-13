TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

TAT Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $16.88 on Thursday. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $170.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

