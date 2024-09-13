TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 261,535 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.31% of TC Energy worth $117,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,297,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after buying an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,505,000 after buying an additional 653,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

