TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

