Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Regan Passlow Acquires 15,270 Shares

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIPGet Free Report) insider Regan Passlow bought 15,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,003.70 ($13,335.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

