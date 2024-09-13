Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

TDY stock opened at $427.59 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.