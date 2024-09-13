Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 3,080 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,003. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

