TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.64

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$97.64 and last traded at C$97.57, with a volume of 19877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVK. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.67.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.21). TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4472247 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TerraVest Industries

In related news, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total transaction of C$37,615.00. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

