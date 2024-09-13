The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.81.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $38.77 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,069,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,483,527. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

