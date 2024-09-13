The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.