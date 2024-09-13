The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
TCS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 15,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $37.80.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.01 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
