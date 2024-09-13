The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

