The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 78.1% in August

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the August 15th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of The Glimpse Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

