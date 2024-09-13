The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $474.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.04 and a 200 day moving average of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.