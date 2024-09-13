The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

