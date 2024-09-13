The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years.

The Mexico Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MXF opened at $14.92 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

