The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 234.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,143,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,551,000 after acquiring an additional 801,263 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 57.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.07. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

