The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of The Sage Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The Sage Group Price Performance

About The Sage Group

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.07. 24,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,290. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Further Reading

