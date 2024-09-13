Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $878,400.00, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

The Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (USCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Cash Flow Champions index. The fund invests in large- and midcap US companies with the highest, positive cash flows over the last 3 years. USCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

