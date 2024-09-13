Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.34

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 338086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.72 million for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1890244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

