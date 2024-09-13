Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

