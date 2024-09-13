Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

TNGRF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364. Thungela Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

