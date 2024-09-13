Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 77,800 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tian Ruixiang Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of TIRX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 12,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,434. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.
