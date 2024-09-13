Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.95

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 80829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

TF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.51.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.90 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 70.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.52%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

