Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Shares Up 31.3%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

