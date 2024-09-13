TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CMCSA opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
