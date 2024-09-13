TradeLink Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 247,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $106,919.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,111.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,439 shares of company stock worth $4,512,214 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

