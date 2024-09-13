TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $581,000 in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. TreeHouse Foods comprises 1.7% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THS

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.