TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 13.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,525,000 after buying an additional 71,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock opened at $319.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.