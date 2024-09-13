TradeLink Capital LLC Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $20,936,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $19,417,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,817,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $278,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.